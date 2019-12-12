Young totaled 15 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 136-102 loss to the Bulls.

You can't help but feel sorry for Young at this point. He is, by far, the best player on a very bad Hawks team right now. Despite being blown out by 34 points, Young still managed a 15-and-13 double-double. He has been a top-20 player in nine-category formats despite having no help. If you have shares in Young, you have to be thrilled with the usage and subsequent production and the simple hope is that he can avoid injuries moving forward.