Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Remains on minutes limit
Huerter tallied nine points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 136-102 loss to Chicago.
Huerter played 24 minutes Wednesday, slightly under his minutes cap. The game was basically over by halftime, so the playing time was scattered for everyone. Huerter is finding himself with the ball in his hands on offense more regularly. The Hawks seem intent on developing his passing game and this is only a good thing from a fantasy perspective. Despite the minutes restrictions, Huerter should be rostered in all 12-team formats.
More News
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Matches career high in assists•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Remains on minutes limit•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Starting with 25-minute restriction•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Remains on 20-minute restriction•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Will be capped at 15-to-20 minutes•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Officially questionable•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.