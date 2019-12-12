Huerter tallied nine points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 136-102 loss to Chicago.

Huerter played 24 minutes Wednesday, slightly under his minutes cap. The game was basically over by halftime, so the playing time was scattered for everyone. Huerter is finding himself with the ball in his hands on offense more regularly. The Hawks seem intent on developing his passing game and this is only a good thing from a fantasy perspective. Despite the minutes restrictions, Huerter should be rostered in all 12-team formats.