Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 30 points
Mitchell had 30 points (13-20 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 win at Minnesota.
Mitchell has been on a tear of late, scoring 20 or more points in 10 of his last 12 contests. As Utah's main scoring option, he should continue to score points on a regular basis but he is also improving on other areas of the game, grabbing at least four boards and dishing out at least three dimes in each of his last four outings. He will try to extend his solid run of play Friday against the Warriors.
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.