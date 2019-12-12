Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 30 points

Mitchell had 30 points (13-20 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 win at Minnesota.

Mitchell has been on a tear of late, scoring 20 or more points in 10 of his last 12 contests. As Utah's main scoring option, he should continue to score points on a regular basis but he is also improving on other areas of the game, grabbing at least four boards and dishing out at least three dimes in each of his last four outings. He will try to extend his solid run of play Friday against the Warriors.