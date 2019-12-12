LaVine (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

LaVine is dealing with a right shoulder strain, though the issue isn't expected to keep him from taking the court Friday. He didn't seem bothered by the issue during Wednesday's win over the Hawks, as LaVine tallied 35 points, four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in just 25 minutes. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.