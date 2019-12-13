Spalding added 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks during Tuesday's win over Iowa.

Another game, another double-double for the forward. Spalding has been terrific so far this season in the G League, as he is averaging 15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists over nine outings.