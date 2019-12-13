Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable to return
Millsap is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right quadriceps tightness, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Millsap was questionable leading up to tipoff with left foot soreness, though it now appears he's nursing a different issue. Jerami Grant could see extra minutes the rest of the way if Millsap is unable to return.
