Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Out Friday

Kuzma (ankle) was downgraded to out for Friday's game at Miami, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kuzma was originally considered questionable after missing Wednesday's contest with the left ankle sprain, but he'll end up sitting out his second straight game. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, the 24-year-old underwent a precautionary MRI which confirmed the ankle sprain, and the team wants to give him additional time to recover.