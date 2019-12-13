Play

Green (back) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old was considered questionable for Friday's contest but won't be able to suit up due to the bruised tailbone. Green will be sidelined for the fifth time in the last six games and is likely questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

