Clippers' JaMychal Green: Unavailable Friday
Green (back) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old was considered questionable for Friday's contest but won't be able to suit up due to the bruised tailbone. Green will be sidelined for the fifth time in the last six games and is likely questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.