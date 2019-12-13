Magic's Markelle Fultz: Questionable Friday
Fultz (illness) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Fultz was originally listed doubtful for the contest, but he took part in Friday's shootaround and was upgraded to questionable. The 21-year-old didn't play Wednesday against the Lakers but may not miss any additional action due to the illness.
