Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Recalled from G League
Felicio (wrist) was recalled from the G League on Friday.
Felicio was sent down earlier in the day, so it was likely just to participate in practice. He should be considered questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Clippers.
More News
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Assigned to Windy City•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Unlikely to return Friday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Diagnosed with fractured wrist•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Suffers wrist injury•
-
Bulls' Cristiano Felicio: Remains inactive Wednesday•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...