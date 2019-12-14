Play

Suns' Devin Booker: Officially questionable Saturday

Booker (forearm) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Booker was absent from Friday's practice and given a day-to-day designation by coach Monty Williams. More clarity on his status should come as tip-off approaches.

