Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Cleared to play
Teague (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Teague has been nursing an ankle injury of late but hasn't missed any time as a result of the issue. He figures to be in for a full workload Friday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Tabbed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Impresses off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Productive night off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Gets green light•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...