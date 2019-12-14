Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores 10 in loss
Isaac scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and gathered three boards, one assist and one block in a loss to the Rockets on Friday.
Isaac's lack of production is a product of his struggles with fouling in this one, catching three whistles with seven minutes still left in the second quarter. Leading the league in blocks per game, and producing solid rebounds and steals, Isaac seems to finally be showing his immense fantasy upside - and he's only 22.
More News
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores team-high 19 against Lakers•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Scores 10 in loss•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Struggles from deep•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Blocks five shots in victory•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Solid numbers in Cleveland•
-
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Cools off with 10 points•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...