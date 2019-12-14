Isaac scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and gathered three boards, one assist and one block in a loss to the Rockets on Friday.

Isaac's lack of production is a product of his struggles with fouling in this one, catching three whistles with seven minutes still left in the second quarter. Leading the league in blocks per game, and producing solid rebounds and steals, Isaac seems to finally be showing his immense fantasy upside - and he's only 22.