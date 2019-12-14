Lakers' LeBron James: Comes close to triple-double
James had 28 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-4 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 113-110 win at Miami.
James also committed a season-high eight turnovers during the win, but those blemishes can be expected considering all the other things LeBron brings to the table. The veteran small forward continues to thrive as the main playmaker on the Lakers' offense, and continues to lead the league in assists with a stellar average of 10.8 dimes per game.
