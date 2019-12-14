Clarke (oblique) wasn't listed on Saturday's injury report and should play against the Wizards.

Clarke, who missed Friday's tilt with the Bucks due to an oblique injury, will make his return against Washington. Though he's been banged up of late, the rookie forward's impressed so far in his professional career as he's posting averaging of 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 53.8 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from three and 78.6 percent from the line in 21.2 minutes per game.