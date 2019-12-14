Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Absent from injury report
Clarke (oblique) wasn't listed on Saturday's injury report and should play against the Wizards.
Clarke, who missed Friday's tilt with the Bucks due to an oblique injury, will make his return against Washington. Though he's been banged up of late, the rookie forward's impressed so far in his professional career as he's posting averaging of 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 53.8 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from three and 78.6 percent from the line in 21.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...