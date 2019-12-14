Pistons' Andre Drummond: Questionable Saturday
Drummond is questionable for Saturday's game due to an eye injury, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
it's unclear what exactly Drummond's dealing with, though he appears to have come away from Thursday's tilt with Dallas with an eye issue. If he's held out, Christian Wood's the best bet to join the starting five.
