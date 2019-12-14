Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Saturday
Leonard won't play in Saturday's game against Chicago in order to rest, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, Leonard will rest the second end of the Clippers' back-to-back after erupting for 42 points Friday against Minnesota. Look for Maurice Harkless or Rodney McGruder to enter the starting five in Leonard's absence.
