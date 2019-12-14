Play

White will come off the bench Saturday against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich will opt to start Dejounte Murray at point guard, sending White to the bench. Across 12 games as a bench player this season, White has averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 22.6 minutes.

