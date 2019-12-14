Play

Spurs' Rudy Gay: Coming off bench Saturday

Gay will come off the bench Saturday against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Gay will head to the bench while Trey Lyles gets the start. In 19 games coming off the bench this season, Gay has averaged 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22.8 minutes.

