Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Out Saturday
VanVleet (knee) won't play Saturday against the Nets.
As expected, VanVleet will remain out for a third straight game as he continues to nurse a right knee bruise. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Cavaliers.
