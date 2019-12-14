Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Saturday
Beverley (concussion) won't play Saturday against the Bulls, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
A concussion will sideline Beverley for a second straight game. With Lou Williams (calf) also out, Derrick Walton, Terance Mann and Jerome Robinson could all see extra run.
