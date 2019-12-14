Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Cleared to play

Antetokounmpo (quad) will play Saturday against the Cavaliers.

Despite some quad soreness following Friday's win over the Grizzlies, Antetokounmpo will take the court Saturday. In 12 home games this season, the MVP candidate has averaged 30.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 31.4 minutes.