Daxter Miles: Leads team in scoring
Miles registered 27 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes of G League action during Friday's 126-109 loss to South Bay.
From an efficiency perspective, it was Miles' best shooting performance of the season, knocking down 60.0 percent of his shots. His five threes gave his team a boost, though the G League Suns, now losers of nine straight, soiled Miles' shooting effort. On the season, Miles is averaging 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 28.6 minutes per game.
