Pistons' Thon Maker: Starting Saturday

Maker will draw the start in place of Drummond (eye) for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Maker will be drawing his first start of the 2019-20 season, though it's possible Christian Wood sees more minutes off the pine considering Maker's role has been reduced as of late. Across the 12 games that Maker has seen double-digit minutes, he's averaging 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds.