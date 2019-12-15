Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Big double-double in win
Siakam scored a game-high 30 points (10-26 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 win over the Nets.
The Raptors had uncharacteristically lost three straight games at home, but Siakam made sure that mini-slump came to an end with an impressive effort at both ends of the court. The double-double was his ninth of the season, and he's also popped for 30 points or more nine times in 25 games as he emerges as a true star, not just a supporting player, in Toronto.
