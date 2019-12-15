Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-double off bench

Ibaka scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 110-102 win over the Nets.

The veteran big grabbed his second double-double in three games, although sandwiched in between was a zero-point, five-board effort against the Clippers. Ibaka appears to be rounding into form after missing the final 10 games in November with an ankle injury.