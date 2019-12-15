Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Sunday
Booker (forearm) will be held out of Monday's game against Portland, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Booker will miss a second-straight game as he continues to battle through a forearm issue he sustained this past week. It's a bit concerning that he was ruled out this far in advance, but, considering that an official timetable hasn't been provided by the team, he can continue to be considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday's tilt with the Clippers. Mikal Bridges will likely get a second-straight start in Booker's absence.
