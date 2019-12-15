Rockets' Clint Capela: Grabs 19 boards in loss
Capela supplied 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 FT), 19 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Pistons.
Capela generated his 17th double-double of the season in another giant rebounding performance. He's rebounding at a career-best rate and has grabbed at least 19 boards on nine occasions. On the offensive end, Capela continues to return steady value with his high degree of efficiency from the field. Unfortunately, his free-throw shooting has dipped to a four-year low of 45.9 percent. Thankfully, he's getting to the line just 2.8 times per game which helps minimize the negative impact of his poor conversion rate. Through 22 games, the 25-year-olds averaging 13.8 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 32.9 minutes.
