Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Assigned to G League
Sumner will was Scott Agness of The Athletic to the Mad Ants on Sunday.
Sumner will return to the G League in order to get additional reps. Though he was able to return from a 20-game absence due to a fractured hand, there isn't much of an opening in the rotation at the moment. Look for him to continue to bounce between the G League and NBA for the foreseeable future.
