Heat's Justise Winslow: Ruled out Monday
Winslow (back) has been ruled out of Monday's game against Memphis, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow will be held out for a sixth-straight game as he continues to battle through a back strain. The 23-year-old remains without a firm timetable for return and doesn't appear to be with the team as he didn't travel to Dallas for the first leg of a three-game road trip. Look for a more complete update on Winslow's availability to come later in the week.
