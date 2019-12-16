Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Double-doubles in win
Jokic generated 25 points (10-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's win over the Knicks.
Jokic's now double-doubled in each of his past six games while surpassing 20 points in five of those six contests. After a sluggish start to the year, the start center's finally producing at the rate that owners have expected. Over his past six games, Jokic's averaging 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.8 threes in 33.3 minutes.
