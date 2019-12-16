Kings' Caleb Swanigan: Sent to G League
Swanigan was assigned to the G League on Monday, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Swanigan has appeared in just five games for Sacramento this season, so he'll head back to the G League for some more consistent run. In two games with Stockton this season, the 22-year-old is averaging 10.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 21.9 minutes per game.
