Clippers' Lou Williams: Questionable for Tuesday

Williams (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams has missed the last two matchups due to right calf soreness, but he'll have an opportunity to return Tuesday if all goes well in his pregame warmup. Landry Shamet, Jerome Robinson and Derrick Walton would continue to see an uptick in minutes if Williams can't go.