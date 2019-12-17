Suns' Tyler Johnson: Out Monday
Johnson (illness) has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
No surprise here, as Johnson was considered doubtful heading into the evening. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Clippers.
