Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Upgraded to questionable
The Hornets upgraded Batum (hand) from doubtful to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Charlotte is seemingly more optimistic about Batum's chances of putting an end to a three-game absence after he took part in the team's morning shootaround. If given the green light to play Tuesday, Batum could be looking at an uptick in playing time with the Hornets now without PJ Washington (finger) for at least the next handful of games. Marvin Williams (knee), who is listed as probable for Tuesday, could also pick up some of the minutes vacated by Washington.
