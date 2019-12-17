The Bulls assigned Felicio (wrist) to the G League's Windy City Bulls on Tuesday.

Felicio seems to have made a full recovery from the broken right wrist he sustained in mid-November, as he was cleared to join Windy City for practice over the weekend before rejoining the Bulls for a stretch of three games in four days. Since Felicio didn't get a chance to play in any of those contests, he'll head back to the G League to see his first game action post-injury. Expect Felicio to suit up for Windy City in Tuesday's matchup with the College Park Skyhawks.