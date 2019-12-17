Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team with 30 points
McCollum generated 30 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Monday's 111-110 win over the Suns
McCollum finally came through with a breakout game after a pretty disappointing string of totals by McCollum's standards. After a 33-point game against Sacramento, he toiled through a four-game run of lukewarm evenings before Monday's explosion. The tandem of Damien Lillard and McCollum can often generate some frustration for fantasy owners, but it would be a fool's errand to sit either of them on your bench.
