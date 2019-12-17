The Rockets assigned Hartenstein to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hartenstein didn't see the court in the Rockets' 109-107 win over the Spurs on Monday, marking the sixth time in eight games he failed to get off the bench. He'll suit up for Rio Grande Valley in its game Tuesday against the Memphis Hustle before likely rejoining the Rockets for Thursday's tilt with the Clippers.