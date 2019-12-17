Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Out Tuesday
Parsons has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against New York due to illness.
Parsons hasn't played in the last two games as a result of his current role in the rotation, and he won't be available Tuesday due to illness. He could have a chance to return Thursday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Good to go Sunday•
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Battling flu-like symptoms•
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Logs 16 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Available against Pistons•
-
Hawks' Chandler Parsons: Probable for Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...