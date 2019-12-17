76ers' Joel Embiid: Expected back Wednesday

Embiid (illness) participated in Tuesday's practice and is on track to play Wednesday against Miami, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid sat out of Sunday's game against the Nets due to illness, but it appears he's nearing 100 percent health. The team likely won't clear him until he successfully makes it through Wednesday's shootaround, but for now, the expectation is that he'll be ready to roll.