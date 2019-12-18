Bogdanovic had 30 points (11-22 FG, 6-11 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 109-102 win over the Magic.

Bogdanovic has scored 30 or more points in each of his last six games and, after scoring in double digits at a consistent rate in all but one game this season, he should be treated as Utah's second go-to guy on offense after Donovan Mitchell. The six-year veteran is currently averaging career highs on points (21.1), rebounds (4.4), assists (2.1), blocks (0.2) and three-point percentage (46.1) per game this season.