The Rockets recalled Hartenstein from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Hartenstein's stay in the G League was a brief one, as he was only sent down for one day so he could pick up the extensive playing time that he hasn't been able to receive at the NBA level this season. He churned out a double-double while logging 32 minutes for Rio Grande Valley in its 132-109 loss to the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday, finishing with 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and one steal.