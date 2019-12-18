Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Called up from G League
The Rockets recalled Hartenstein from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Hartenstein's stay in the G League was a brief one, as he was only sent down for one day so he could pick up the extensive playing time that he hasn't been able to receive at the NBA level this season. He churned out a double-double while logging 32 minutes for Rio Grande Valley in its 132-109 loss to the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday, finishing with 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and one steal.
More News
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Sent to G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Recalled from G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Moves to G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Logs 21 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Racks up boards in rout•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Called up from G League•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...