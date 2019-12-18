Celtics' Tacko Fall: Recalled from G League
Fall has been recalled from the G League, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Fall has appeared in just one NBA game this season, seeing four minutes in the third game of the year. Even if he does take the court Wednesday against the Mavericks, it's unlikely to be in a significant role.
