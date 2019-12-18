Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Ntilikina did not practice Wednesday due to an illness and should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.
The severity of Ntilikina's illness is unclear, and it's possible he's sidelined for Friday's game. More information may arrive Thursday. Over his past seven appearances, he's averaging 4.7 points, 2.0 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 19.6 minutes.
