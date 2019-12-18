Bulls' Ryan Arcidiacono: Off injury report
Arcidiacono (elbow) is available Wednesday against the Wizards.
Arcidiacono will take the court as expected despite dealing with a right elbow issue. Across nine appearances in December, Arcidiacono is averaging 3.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 12.8 minutes.
