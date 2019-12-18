Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Remains out Wednesday
Hutchison (shoulder) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards.
Hutchison will remain sidelined for an 11th straight game as he continues to battle a sprained right shoulder. In his absence, Thaddeus Young and Denzel Valentine should continue to benefit from increased run.
