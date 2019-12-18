Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will play Wednesday
Griffin (knee) will play Wednesday against Toronto, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
As expected, Griffin will return to the court following an absence in Monday's matchup against Washington. The Oklahoma product will presumably start and resume a normal role.
