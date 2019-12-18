Warriors' Eric Paschall: Upgraded to probable
Paschall (hip) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Paschall is trending towards playing Wednesday after missing the past two games due to a hip injury. Across 25 appearances this season, the rookie is averaging 16.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.8 minutes.
