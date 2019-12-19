Pacers' Alize Johnson: Assigned to G League
Johnson was assigned to the G League on Thursday.
Johnson has garnered some spot run with the Pacers this season, but he hasn't seen double-digit minutes since Nov. 10, and he's appeared in just six games since then. He should continue spending most of his time with the Mad Ants.
