Nets' Caris LeVert: Won't play Thursday
LeVert (thumb) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
LeVert will remain sidelined as he continues to work his way back from November surgery on his right thumb. He's nearing the end of his initial four-to-six-week recovery timetable, so the hope is that he'll be cleared to return within the next handful of games. The Nets play at home against the Hawks on Saturday before facing off against the Knicks the day after Christmas.
